Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Down 6.4%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.14 and last traded at $50.25. Approximately 3,904,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,148,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 731,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,256,000 after buying an additional 249,109 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

