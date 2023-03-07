Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Raised by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 4.8% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $113,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

