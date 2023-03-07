Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Allakos Stock Up 21.3 %

ALLK stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 3,044,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,595. Allakos has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 163.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

