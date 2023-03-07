Alpha Finance Lab Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.39 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $138.80 million and $1.39 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.09 or 0.01308606 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013081 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032742 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.12 or 0.01668360 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.