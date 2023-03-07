Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,092,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Alpha Lithium Stock Down 0.5 %
APHLF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. 380,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. Alpha Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.09.
