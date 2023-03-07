Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Update

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,500 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the January 31st total of 549,200 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of AMR stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.12. 393,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,910. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $103.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $1,213,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,375 shares of company stock worth $5,593,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

