Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Update

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,500 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the January 31st total of 549,200 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance
Shares of AMR stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.12. 393,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,910. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $103.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.
Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
