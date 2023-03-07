Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ DRTSW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,657. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 10.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

