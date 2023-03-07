Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a payout ratio of -785.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

PINE stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

PINE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

