Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Insider Acquires £6,400.51 in Stock

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Eastment bought 9,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £6,400.51 ($7,696.62).

Stephanie Eastment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, February 11th, Stephanie Eastment sold 9,553 shares of Alternative Income REIT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83), for a total value of £6,591.57 ($7,926.37).

Alternative Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of AIRE stock traded up GBX 1.11 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 68.31 ($0.82). 483,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,635. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. Alternative Income REIT PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.50 ($1.04). The firm has a market cap of £54.99 million, a P/E ratio of 420.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.77.

Alternative Income REIT Dividend Announcement

About Alternative Income REIT

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Alternative Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.



Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.



