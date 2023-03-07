Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) PT Lowered to C$11.73 at National Bankshares

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$11.73 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$13.50 price target on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded down C$0.32 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.85. 2,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,296. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$272.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.