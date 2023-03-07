Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Alvotech Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ALVO opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. Alvotech has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $14.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Alvotech during the second quarter worth $6,612,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Alvotech during the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

