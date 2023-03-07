Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Update

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,760,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 31,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Amcor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,691,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,259,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,735,000 after purchasing an additional 286,660 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amcor Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

AMCR traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.05. 8,130,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,257,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.