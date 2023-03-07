American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

American Assets Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 153.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AAT stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 640.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.