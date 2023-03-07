American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives $101.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.73.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

