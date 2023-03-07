American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Update

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 6,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Express Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded down $3.67 on Tuesday, hitting $175.39. 1,098,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.83. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.35. The firm has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

