American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

American Superconductor Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $87,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,848.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,536,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 752,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in American Superconductor by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,522,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 695,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in American Superconductor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

