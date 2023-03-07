American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) is Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s Largest Position

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,505 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 6.7% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $87,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.42. The company had a trading volume of 441,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,829. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.43. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.