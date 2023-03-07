American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $245.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $198.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.43.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

