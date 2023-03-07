American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $245.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.
American Tower Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $198.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.43.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of American Tower
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
