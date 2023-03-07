America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 724,600 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 779,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.84. 8,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,436. The stock has a market cap of $540.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.43. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.38.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.86 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 67,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $4,632,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 717,300 shares in the company, valued at $49,378,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 725,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

