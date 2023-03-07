Ampleforth Governance Token Price Tops $3.73 on Exchanges (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00016693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 16% against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $56.69 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,189,998 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.

AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.

FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

