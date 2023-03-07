Ampleforth Governance Token Reaches One Day Volume of $1.36 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be purchased for about $3.96 or 0.00017638 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $60.22 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,189,998 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.

AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.

FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

