Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,234,300 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 2,541,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,343.0 days.

Shares of AMFPF stock remained flat at $19.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.56. Amplifon has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $43.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMFPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amplifon from €30.00 ($31.91) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

