Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT at $12.00

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

