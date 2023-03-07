Analysts Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Target Price at $245.00

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:RBC opened at $244.67 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.95 and its 200-day moving average is $231.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $470,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,580,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,332,000 after buying an additional 463,801 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in RBC Bearings by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,176,000 after purchasing an additional 353,074 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,064 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 181,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.