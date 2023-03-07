Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Annexon Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of ANNX opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. Annexon has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $210.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

