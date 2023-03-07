API3 (API3) Price Down 6.3% This Week

API3 (API3) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One API3 token can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00006491 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $90.45 million and $5.27 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

API3 Token Profile

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

