Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives $45.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,351.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 175,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,992,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,580,725.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,351.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 735,916 shares of company stock valued at $28,256,946. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 20.6% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 47,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Appian by 15.5% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at about $2,234,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

