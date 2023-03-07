AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance

AQB stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erin S. Sharp acquired 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 137,830 shares of company stock worth $105,594. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

About AquaBounty Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 64.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,013 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

