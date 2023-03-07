Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Insider Nicolas Papadopoulo Sells 30,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Arch Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLN traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $19.24. 38,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,167. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79.
Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
