Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC cut its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Arch Resources makes up approximately 0.1% of Peconic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peconic Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Arch Resources worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Arch Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ARCH traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,220. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $183.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,430,173. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Articles

