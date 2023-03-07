Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Archrock Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AROC traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $11.17. 1,535,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,965. Archrock has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. Archrock had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AROC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Activity at Archrock

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Archrock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Archrock by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

