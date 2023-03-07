Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,994. The company has a market cap of $633.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,946.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,512.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

