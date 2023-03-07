Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.05

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 189395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $601.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.00 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00.

Aris Water Solutions Inc is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company which directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water Solutions Inc is based in HOUSTON.

