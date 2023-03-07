Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Reduced by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,761 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 935,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after acquiring an additional 755,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,594,000 after acquiring an additional 672,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,917,000 after acquiring an additional 610,950 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 800,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after acquiring an additional 584,395 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,962 shares of company stock valued at $12,424,639 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.89.

Shares of ANET opened at $142.58 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $145.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

