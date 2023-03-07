ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Decreased by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ARKK stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.47. 12,300,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,882,064. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

