Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.07)-$(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $100-110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.71 million.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ARLO stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $315.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

About Arlo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.