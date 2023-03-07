Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.07)-$(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $100-110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.71 million.
Arlo Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ARLO stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $315.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ARLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.