Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun Sells 11,350 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of ARWR traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.79. 1,288,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,791. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $51.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,306,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,444 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

