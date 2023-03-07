Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Update

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.88. 1,282,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,757. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

