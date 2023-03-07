Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,100 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 871,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.60. The company had a trading volume of 183,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 206.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $135.48 and a one year high of $263.59.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.
Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.
