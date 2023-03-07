Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.
Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ ASMB opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
Further Reading
