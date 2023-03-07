Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 221,184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 44,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

