AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Up 5.3% in February

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,800 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 428,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several research analysts have commented on AMK shares. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,631,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,756,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 70,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 20.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 63,687 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMK stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

