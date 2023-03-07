AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Up 5.3% in February

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,800 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 428,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on AMK shares. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,631,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,756,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 70,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 20.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 63,687 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AssetMark Financial Price Performance
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
