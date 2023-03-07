Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Update

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $570,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.0% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 276,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,436,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.17. 128,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

