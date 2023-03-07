ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.95 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

