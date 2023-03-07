Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon Sells 15,679 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $56,914.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of ATRA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,400. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $329.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.11). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.12% and a negative return on equity of 140.05%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 33,714 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,188.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 155,093 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

