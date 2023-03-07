Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon Sells 15,679 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $56,914.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of ATRA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,400. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $329.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.99.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.11). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.12% and a negative return on equity of 140.05%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
