Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Update

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATKR. B. Riley increased their price objective on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.42. 132,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atkore has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $154.86.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $358,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,373,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,813 shares of company stock worth $5,499,775. Insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

