Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 396,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 304,481 shares.The stock last traded at $39.03 and had previously closed at $40.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUB. Raymond James started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $226.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.02 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 30.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 75.3% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

