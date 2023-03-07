Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Update

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AY opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,450.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

