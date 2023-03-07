Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Down 10.8% in February

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFHIF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Atlas Financial has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.59.
