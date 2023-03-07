Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Down 10.8% in February

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFHIF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Atlas Financial has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

