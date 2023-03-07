Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading 3.1% Higher

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $182.72 and last traded at $181.63. 236,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,587,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.40.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,053,233.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,140,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,154 shares of company stock worth $38,957,228. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $6,015,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.