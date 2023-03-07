Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $21,249.02 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00421887 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.75 or 0.28516777 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.

Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.

On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.

Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

